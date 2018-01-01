Rita Ora pays tribute to Avicii during emotional performance at festival

Rita Ora has paid tribute to her friend and former collaborator Avicii during a festival appearance. Rita Ora tickets
Swedish DJ Avicii, real name Tim Bergling, died unexpectedly in Oman at the age of 28 on 20 April (18). His cause of death has yet to be announced, but members of his family recently released a statement implying he committed suicide, revealing he was trying to "find peace" before he passed away.
Rita became firm friends Avicii when they worked on their 2017 hit Lonely Together, and the star was clearly emotional as she took to the stage at the 538Koningsdag Festival in The Netherlands on Friday (27Apr18).
The singer told the 40,000-strong crowd ahead of her performance: "I'm going to say something which is really, really special because it's going to be hard for me to sing this next song and I'll tell you why.
"I had the honour of collaborating with somebody who changed my life and he's a really good friend of mine and I heard some DJ's playing some of his music earlier. I haven't sang his song that we did together, ever since he passed away - until today (sic)," she explained, while close to tears.
"So it's going to be very hard for me to sing this next song. I'm obviously talking about the incredible Avicii," she added, then told the crowd that their track Lonely Together was the last song he released before his death.
Footage of the concert shows Rita bowing her head and crying as she held a moment of silence prior to kicking off her gig.
Following news of Avicii's death, Rita, 27, took to social media to share her condolences with his family.
"I have no words," she wrote on Twitter. "I remember how amazing it was to make Lonely Together and it felt like just yesterday we were talking. Condolences to Avicii's family, friends, and the fans who supported him. May he rest in peace. Gone too soon. I'm devastated. Heartbroken."

