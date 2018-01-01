Kim Kardashian throws lavish baby shower for Chrissy Teigen

Kim Kardashian has thrown her pregnant pal Chrissy Teigen a lavish baby shower.

The reality TV star held a party in Los Angeles on Friday night (27Apr18) to celebrate the impending arrival of Chrissy and her husband John Legend's baby son, a sibling for their two-year-daughter Luna.

Lip Sync Battle host Chrissy shared clips from the event on her Instagram Stories, showing her followers the five huge cakes made especially for her little boy, due in June.

"You're a Legend" and "Legend in the Making!" were written on some of the desserts, along with one with a chocolate plaque that read: "Mommy and Daddy Get Me Out of Here!"

Kim shared videos from the baby bash on her Instagram Stories too, revealing guests, which included her mother Kris Jenner and Modern Family actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson, were dining on Shake Shack burgers and milkshakes.

The mother-of-three also uploaded a clip of Chrissy sat alone on a kitchen countertop eating one of the baby shower cakes, telling her fans that the 32-year-old model had "eaten half of the cake by herself".

And in spite of their recent argument over political views, Kim's husband Kanye West and John spent time together at the baby shower.

"We got love. Agree to disagree," Kanye wrote alongside a selfie of the pair that he posted on his Twitter page, before going on to upload a video of John playing his track Ordinary People on a white piano.

Kanye and John were embroiled in a tiff on and off social media on Thursday, after The Life of Pablo hitmaker professed his support for U.S. President Donald Trump.

Kanye shared a private text message he received from John on Twitter, revealing the singer's plea for the rapper to rescind his support for the controversial leader.

"I hope you'll reconsider aligning yourself with Trump," John wrote. "You're way too powerful and influential to endorse who he is and what he stands for... Don't let this be part of your legacy."