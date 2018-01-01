NEWS Audrina Patridge dating Ryan Cabrera Newsdesk Share with :







Audrina Patridge has reportedly rekindled her romance with former boyfriend Ryan Cabrera.



The reality TV personality and singer-songwriter are seeing each other once again, eight years after they first split, according to People.com.



"They're dating," a source told the publication. "They've been spending a lot of time together recently and are having a good time."



Rumours about Audrina and Ryan's relationship began to swirl when her stylist Joey Tierney shared a video of the pair getting IV drips in their arms on her Instagram Stories on Thursday (26Apr18).



"Hydrating, no big deal, on the couch," Ryan said in the clip, as Audrina sat next to him.



And on Friday evening, both stars posted nearly identical pictures of a beautiful sunset at a beach in Orange County, California.



The couple first began dating in January 2010, and their romance was documented on MTV reality series The Hills. Audrina then split from the singer in May 2010, due to alleged issues with Ryan's partying.



News of their rekindled romance comes eight months after the mother-of-one filed for divorce from estranged husband Corey Bohan, who she married in November 2016.



Audrina also requested temporary restraining and child abduction prevention orders against the professional BMX dirt bike rider.



A judge granted Audrina full custody of their child, 22-month-old daughter Kirra, and Corey was given visitation rights, with drop-offs to occur at a police station and conversations between the parents to be held through the communication service Talking Parents.



Last month (Mar18), Audrina also asked a judge to strip Corey of his visitation rights after allegedly displaying "angry, rude and emotionally abusive" behaviour toward Kirra and keeping tabs on his former partner's whereabouts. Corey has denied the allegations.

