Kanye West stuns fans with bizarre new track

Kanye West has stunned fans by releasing a new track featuring some bizarre lyrics.

Before the 40-year-old rapper unveiled Lift Yourself with his Twitter followers on Friday (27Apr18), he appeared to dedicate the new music to Hot 97 radio host Ebro Darden.

"I'm going to drop a song with a verse that will bring Ebro the closure he's been seeking... The bars (flame emojis)... It's called Lift Yourself," Kanye tweeted.

He then debuted the song, prompting a confused reaction from his followers, who felt they were being trolled by the hip-hop star with a joke track.

Lift Yourself begins with women singing a new version of Amnesty's 1973 hit Liberty, before Kanye raps just one verse on the unusual song.

"But they don't really realise, though / This next verse, this next verse though / These bars; watch this s**t go," he raps. "Poopy-di scoop. Scoop-diddy-whoop. Whoop-di-scoop-di-poop. Poop-di-scoopt. Scoopty-whoop. Whoopity-scoop. Whoop-poop. Poop-diddy. Whoop-Scoop. Poop. Poop. Scoop-diddy-whoop. Whoop-diddy-scoop. Whoop-diddy-scoop. Poop."

Kanye later released second track Ye vs. the People, a collaboration with rapper T.I., which debuted on Friday on Los Angeles' Power 106 radio station.

In the song, Kanye attempts to clarify his recent political rants on Twitter, while T.I. blasts The Life of Pablo hitmaker for offending his fans and friends for supporting U.S. President Donald Trump.

"I know Obama was heaven-sent / But ever since Trump won it proved that I could be President," Kanye begins. "Bruh, I never stopped fighting for the people / See that's the problem with this damn nation / All Blacks gotta be Democrats, man, we ain't made it off the plantation."

"F**k what you choose as your political party/ You representin' dudes who seem crude and cold-hearted / With blatant disregard for the people who put you n****s in. So don't you feel an obligation to them?" T.I. blasts back.

"All them times you sounded crazy, we defended you, homie," T.I. then appears to tell Kanye. "That's why it's important to know what direction you're goin' now/ Cause everything that you built can be destroyed and torn down."