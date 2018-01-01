Taylor Swift set to shatter attendance records on first show of new tour

Taylor Swift is set to shatter attendance records at the University of Phoenix Stadium with the first show of her upcoming Reputation Tour.

The pop star is still over a week away from her tour kick-off in Glendale, Arizona, on 8 May (18), but she'll start out in style, beating an attendance record set by her ex-boyfriend Harry Styles' band One Direction in 2014.

That show lured 56,524 fans to the venue, but Taylor's gig is expected to pass that figure.

Exact attendance won't be available until after the show, but Tom Sadler, the president and CEO of the Arizona Sports and Tourism Authority, has told Billboard that the Look What You Made Me Do singer's show will be a record-breaker.

"With 11 days left before the show, Swift has already surpassed One Direction's attendance number," he tells the outlet.

Swift will be joined at the show by opening acts Camila Cabello and Charli XCX, before the three women head for California for blockbuster shows in Santa Clara on 11 and 12 May (18), and the Rose Bowl in Pasadena on 18 and 19 May.

The excited singer has started a countdown to the tour, promising fans she'll update them with "fun facts" about her stageshow each day.

She kicked off the daily details via an Instagram video on Wednesday (25Apr18), stating, "Some of you have been asking how many songs from previous albums you'll be hearing and my count is 10. Really excited about playing stuff from Reputation... and stuff from previous albums too."

The Love Story singer also posted a black and white shot of herself looking hot and sweaty during rehearsals.