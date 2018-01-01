Chance the Rapper apologises over Kanye West's President Trump controversy

Chance the Rapper is apologising for appearing to align himself with Kanye West's controversial Twitter messages about his admiration for U.S. President Donald Trump.

Kanye has been courting criticism all week after admitting he is still a big supporter of the controversial U.S. leader because of his outspoken nature, insisting they share the same "dragon energy", and calling him a "brother"

Many of the Stronger hitmaker's fellow musicians, including John Legend and Janelle Monae, have attacked him for his latest ramblings, but Chance came to Kanye's defence by tweeting: "Talked to him two days ago. He's in a great space and not affected by folk tryna (sic) question his mental or physical health..."

He also added, "Black people don't have to be democrats."

Following Chance's comments, President Trump thanked the rapper for seemingly speaking out in support, but he is now making it clear he is not a fan and was merely trying to defend Kanye.

"Kanye West is not just a mentor or big homie to me," he writes in a long message on Twitter. "He's my family. No matter how much I may disagree with him, it's hard for me to watch people talk about someone I love - even if they were justified in doing so.

"I didn't speak up because I agree with what Kanye had to say or cause I f**k with Trump, I did it because I wanted to help my friend and 'cause I felt like I was being used to attack him..."

The 25-year-old goes on to insist he would never support President Trump, because he has disparaged Chance's hometown of Chicago, Illinois and has "made a career out of hatred, racism and discrimination".

"I understand why people are disappointed with my words, but I was raised to believe actions speak louder than words," he adds. "So let my apology be seen in my future works, and let me make up for my poorly timed comments with immediate action and advocacy for those who need it most."

Chance also insists he will continue to speak about issues he doesn't agree with: "We have to talk honestly about what is happening and has been happening in this country, and we have to challenge those who are responsible, as well as those who are giving them a pass," he adds.

"If that happens to include someone I love, someone who is by brother-in-Christ and someone who I believe does really want to do what is right, it's not my job to defend or protect him. It's my job to pick up the phone and talk to him about it."