Beyonce & Kelly Rowland approve of Michelle Williams' fiance

Singer Michelle Williams' fiance has earned the approval of her former Destiny's Child bandmates Beyonce and Kelly Rowland.

The singer announced her engagement to pastor Chad Johnson earlier this month (Apr18), and the 37-year-old reveals Beyonce and Rowland were among the first friends to meet her new man.

Williams tells People, Rowland instantly took a liking to Johnson, joking the two became such good pals, she had to fight for her pal's attention.

"She instantly loved him," she shares "Even when we’re together and I FaceTime her and Chad is with me, she’s like, 'Where’s Chad? Where’s Chad?' So I’m chopped liver, you know.”

The 37-year-old then introduced her to the Crazy in Love hitmaker and her husband JAY-Z in September (17).

“It’s been cool ever since,” Williams says. “Everybody he’s met, they love him! I didn’t want somebody who people are stand-offish with. And I think it lets me know that they see what I see.”

Williams and Johnson met on a spiritual retreat last July (17), which the star attended as she was trying to cope with personal struggles.

"I was in a horrible, dark place," she reveals to the publication. "I just needed to go somewhere where I could get a message of hope and restoration, rejuvenation - get connected to God."

Their relationship blossomed shortly thereafter, but they took the romance slow and didn't meet up again for several months.

"I didn't even tell any people I was talking to Chad," she says. "I wanted to treat this relationship differently because obviously all my past relationships have failed. I didn't want to talk about another relationship that possibly wasn't gonna go anywhere."

The couple is planning a short engagement and hopes to get married over the summer.

"We do wanna get married very, very soon," she says. "We've been moving very quickly and planning. Why wait? I want to get married now, but he wants a wedding!"

Williams recently reunited with Destiny's Child for Beyonce's triumphant performance at the Coachella music festival.