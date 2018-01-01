NEWS The Greatest Showman is top of the bill on the Official Albums Chart Newsdesk Share with :







The show must go on – and it certainly is for The Greatest Showman, with the cast recording notching up another spell at Number 1 on the Official Albums Chart.



Despite an array of new challengers, the hit movie album's enduring appeal kept it at the top for a fourteenth non-consecutive week.



Closest was US rapper J Cole, who scores a second Top 10 and a new personal best with KOD at 2, while UK country duo The Shires settle for a new entry at 3 with third album Accidentally on Purpose.



Aside from J Cole and Shires in the Top 3, there are 12 more albums debuting or returning to the Top 40 this week.

UK rapper Nines adds a second Top 10 album to his list with Crop Circle going in at 5; American rockers Black Stone Cherry land a third Top 10, as Family Tree starts at 7; the unexpected collaboration between Sting and Shaggy, 44/876, is brand new at 9; and American rock outfit A Perfect Circle land a new UK chart high as Eat the Elephant is in at 12.



Following another successful Record Store Day on 21 April, a number of vintage or rare titles make an appearance in the Official Albums Chart. The Who's Live at the Fillimore East 1968 is new at 15, while David Bowie pops up twice with Welcome to the Blackout – Live in London at 22 and Aladdin Sane at 25.



Eminem's Revival climbs back into the top flight, up 15 slots to Number 28; Pink Floyd's The Piper at the Gates is new at 33, while Arcade Fire's self-titled EP rounds things off this week, entering at 39.

