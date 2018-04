NEWS Avicii returns to the Official Charts following tragic death Newsdesk Share with :







Two Avicii songs finish inside this week’s Official Singles Chart Top 40 following his tragic death last week.



Million selling chart-topper Wake Me Up returns at 26, while his breakthrough hit Levels re-enters at 36. 2013 hit Hey Brother finishes just outside the Top 40 at 43.



Over on the Official Albums Chart, two of the Swedish DJ/Producer’s albums also return to the Top 40 – 2013's True lands at 14, while 2015's Stories is at 17.