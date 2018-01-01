NEWS Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa hold Ariana Grande off Number 1 Newsdesk Share with :







Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa’s One Kiss holds on to Number 1 for a second week on the Official Singles Chart after a bumper week of streams.



The track was played 8.7 million times across all streaming services this week, the highest one-week tally since last June, when Luis Fonsi’s Despacito logged 8.8 million streams in its fifth week at the top.



Landing straight in at Number 2 this week is Ariana Grande’s No Tears Left To Cry, the lead single from her upcoming fourth album. The track was streamed 7.3 million times this week and earns the US star her sixth UK Top 10 single.



Elsewhere in this week’s Top 10, production duo Banx & Ranx along with Ella Eyre and Yxng Bane surge 11 places to Number 7 with Answerphone, Anne-Marie’s new single 2002 – co-written by Ed Sheeran – is new at 8, and Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey’s The Middle rebounds three places to Number 9.



Khalid & Normani’s Love Lies edges closer to the Top 10, up four places to 12, and three tracks from J Cole’s new album KOD land inside the Top 40: KOD at 17, ATM at 28 and Photograph at 30. The entries lift the rapper’s tally of Top 40s from one to four.



Further down, David Guetta, Martin Garrix and Brooks’ Like I Do zooms eight places to 32, Liam Payne & J Balvin’s Familiar is new at 34, and rapper Nines rebounds six spots to 40 with I See You Shining.

