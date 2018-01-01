NEWS Kanye West to launch Chicago activist organisation Newsdesk Share with :







Kanye West is reportedly planning to launch his own social activism organisation in a bid to transform his hometown of Chicago, Illinois.



The rapper was born in Atlanta, Georgia but was raised in the Windy City by his mother Donda, who passed away in 2007. According to TMZ.com, Kanye wants to establish a group in her name which will send activists in to troubled parts of the city to offer help and funds.



Kanye's friend and long-time collaborator Malik Yusef tells the gossip website that the star has even roped in several other famous Chicago natives including Common, Chance The Rapper, and Vic Mensa to help him.



Sources tell TMZ that the organisation, dubbed Donda Social, will send team members into neighbourhoods facing severe problems with housing, education, gun violence and drinking water to ask residents about local problems. Kanye and his partners will then fund solutions.



Since returning to Twitter earlier this month (Apr18), the 40-year-old has turned political and even criticised former U.S. President Barack Obama for failing to change Chicago, the city where he entered politics, for the better.



Kanye has also praised America's controversial current leader Donald Trump, a move that has angered other black artists who have criticised the president for pursuing policies they regard as racist.



"You don't have to agree with trump (sic) but the mob can't make me not love him," the hip-hop star wrote. "We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone."



Chance defended the All of the Lights hitmaker over his comments, but his views were slammed by Janelle Monae as "bulls**t" and John Legend reached out to plead with him not to praise President Trump.



In a text shared by Kanye on Twitter, John wrote: "So many people who love you feel so betrayed right now because they know the harm that Trump's policies cause, especially to people of color. Don't let this be part of your legacy."

