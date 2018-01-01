NEWS Ashanti dating Khloe Kardashian's ex James Harden Newsdesk Share with :







Ashanti has reportedly found love with Khloe Kardashian's basketball player ex James Harden.



The 37-year-old singer first sparked romance rumours when she sat with Harden's family to watch his team the Houston Rockets play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday (25Apr18). A source later told sports gossip blogger Terez Owens that Ashanti and James are "100 per cent in a relationship".



"James Harden put Ashanti up at a Houston hotel, then she sat with his family at the game and he bought her flowers," the source added.



James, 28, previously dated Khloe, who recently welcomed daughter True with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, for eight months until early 2016. After their split, he opened up about the relationship to Sports Illustrated, and admitted he didn't like the attention that came with dating a celebrity.



"I feel like it was for no reason," James said of the media frenzy that came with dating Khloe. "I wasn't getting anything out of it except my name out there and my face out there, and I don't need that. It wasn't uncomfortable, but it wasn't me."



James, who didn't mention Khloe by name in the chat, also said he disliked the fact that fans wanted to know everything about him.



"I don't need pictures of myself when I'm driving my car. Who cares? What shoes am I wearing? Who cares? Where am I eating? Who cares? It was unnecessary stuff that I think trickled down to my teammates," he explained. "I had to eliminate that."



Upon their split in February 2016, Khloe accused James of being unfaithful, and said on her talk show Kocktails With Khloe that she had "the receipts to prove it."



Meanwhile, Ashanti famously dated rapper Nelly for nine years until 2012.

