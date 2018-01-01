Chrissy Teigen left fuming after Kanye West tweets husband John Legend's texts

John Legend's wife Chrissy Teigen was left fuming when Kanye West shared text messages the singer sent him about his support of U.S. President Donald Trump on Twitter.

The All of Me singer had decided to get in touch with Kanye, a close friend, after he hit headlines with his controversial tweets in which he pledged his support for the divisive American leader.

Instead of contacting Kanye on Twitter, John decided to text him, but his intention to keep the situation private backfired when the Stronger rapper shared the messages with his 28 million followers.

Now, John's wife Chrissy has taken issue with Kanye's decision to breach John's privacy in such a manner, and she took to Twitter to vent her anger.

"When it comes to people we know, we DO speak up," she tweeted. "To THEM. not on Twitter. And sometimes, I guess it makes it to Twitter."

Chrissy then managed to calm down and see the funny side of the situation as she and Kanye's wife Kim Kardashian traded jokes about their double date dinner plans for Friday night.

"@KimKardashian are we still doing dinner Friday or no lol," Chrissy wrote, to which Kim responded, "Yes but maybe no phones", alongside crying laughing emojis and a "no phones allowed" symbol.

John and Chrissy have long been opponents of Trump and his policies and ideals, and frequently tweet their grievances with the POTUS on social media.

In his texts responding to Kanye's pro-Trump tweets, John had written: "Hey it's JL. I hope you'll reconsider aligning yourself with Trump. You're way too powerful and influential to endorse who he is and what he stands for. As you know, what you say really means something to your fans. They are loyal to you and respect your opinion.

"So many people who love you feel so betrayed right now because they know the harm that Trump's policies cause, especially to people of colour. Don't let this be part of your legacy. You're the greatest artist of our generation."

Kanye remained unaffected by John's messages, and replied in a tweet of his own: "I love you John and I appreciate your thoughts. You bringing up my fans or my legacy is a tactic based on fear used to manipulate my free thought."