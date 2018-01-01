Halsey has frozen her eggs amid endometriosis battle

Pop star Halsey has frozen her eggs to protect her fertility as she battles endometriosis.

The Bad At Love singer, who is dating rapper G-Eazy, made the big reveal during an appearance on U.S. health show The Doctors on Thursday (26Apr18), revealing some of those closest to her are baffled by her decision.

"I’m 23 years old, and I’m going to freeze my eggs, and when I tell people that, they’re like, ‘You’re 23, why do you need to do that? Why do you need to freeze your eggs?'" she said. "Doing an ovarian reserve is important to me because I’m fortunate enough to have that as an option, but I need to be aggressive about protecting my fertility, about protecting myself.

"The thing with endometriosis is that it comes down to that doctors can tend to minimise the female experience when it comes to dealing with it. My whole life, my mother had always told me, 'Women in our family just have really bad periods'. It was just something she thought she was cursed to deal with and I was cursed to deal with, and that was just a part of my life."

The news comes three years after Halsey suffered a miscarriage while on tour.

In a candid Playboy interview last year (17), the Closer hitmaker admitted she felt very alone after learning she had lost her baby - and felt she had no one to turn to.

"Every time I read a miscarriage story, it’s about a happily married woman who loses a baby, and that’s f**king terrible and I empathise, but I never read: 'A 20-year-old girl who’s scared and alone and single had a miscarriage'," she noted. "And guess what, that happens all around the world every day.

"I wanted to say something about it because when I was going through it, I was f**king alone. I didn’t know any artists I could have called and said, ‘Hey, I know this happened to you. What should I do? Can I go back on tour? How long did it take for your hormones to realign?’ I had no one to talk to."