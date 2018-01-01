Alanis Morissette set for controversial return to Israel

Alanis Morissette has lined up a controversial return to Israel.

The Ironic singer has announced plans to perform a hits set at Live Park in Rishon Lezion, six years after she was heavily criticised for her last concert in the country, which came weeks after a cease-fire was introduced to end an eight-day conflict between Israel and Palestine.

Activists urged Alanis to cancel her planned appearances, but she refused.

Meanwhile, Lorde recently cancelled a show set for Israel in June (18), and apologised for agreeing to it in the first place.

The 21-year-old issued a statement, thanking fans for educating her about the situation in the Middle East.

"I've received an overwhelming number of messages and letters and have had a lot of discussions with people holding many views, and I think the right decision at this time is to cancel the show," she wrote.

"I pride myself on being an informed young citizen, and I had done a lot of reading and sought a lot of opinions before deciding to book a show in Tel Aviv, but I'm not too proud to admit I didn't make the right call on this one."

And earlier this month (Apr18), Jerusalem-born Natalie Portman pulled out of an awards ceremony so not to be viewed as endorsing Israel's leader Benjamin Netanyahu.

The winner of the 2018 Genesis Award, which recognises individuals who have "attained excellence and international renown in their chosen professional fields who embody the character of the Jewish people", refused to attend this year's gala, prompting Genesis Prize Foundation officials to cancel the event.

A representative for the Oscar winner said, "Recent events in Israel have been extremely distressing to her and she does not feel comfortable participating in any public events in Israel."

Anti-Israel activists, like Pink Floyd star Roger Waters, regularly put pressure on musicians and artists to cancel performances and appearances in the country to protest the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine.