Meek Mill can't leave Philadelphia while out of jail on bail

Rapper Meek Mill has to remain in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania while out on bail.

The Dreams and Nightmares hitmaker, real name Robert Williams, walked free on Tuesday (24Apr18) after lawmakers in Philadelphia overturned a judge's decision to keep him locked up for violating his probation linked to a crime he committed in 2008.

Meek will return to court in June (18), but he has been ordered to remain in Philadelphia County until his next hearing. However, he can petition court officials to leave the county if he needs to, according to The Blast.

"Pursuant to this same Order, this Court ORDERS that Defendant reside in Philadelphia County, be supervised by the Philadelphia County Adult Probation and Parole Department, and shall report to the Philadelphia County Adult Probation and Parole Department within 24 hours of the date of this Order," the order reads.

Meek's lawyers have been trying to get the rapper's original conviction vacated after it emerged the police officer who arrested him had been named as part of a local corruption scandal - he was accused of lying under oath to put the rapper behind bars.

Judge Genece Brinkley was recently asked to toss Williams' 2008 conviction by prosecutors, but she refused.

Meanwhile, many of Meek's fellow rappers have offered their support since his release, and now DJ Khaled is praising the MC for using his celebrity to shine a light on the problems in the American criminal justice system.

"I talked to him when he was on vacation and I'm just happy he's home," he tells TMZ. "That's the key, home... It's such a beautiful thing for him to come home and also to shed light on people going through what he went through. It's crazy, it's a cold world."

Khaled is also eager to make music with Meek: "Meek is family, so whenever he is ready to go I'm ready, that's family," he says.