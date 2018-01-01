Avicii's family reveal he could not go on any longer

Tragic DJ Avicii's family has released a second statement following the Swedish DJ's death, revealing "he could not go on any longer".

The electronic dance music superstar, real name Tim Bergling, died in Oman last week (20Apr18). His cause of death has yet to be announced, but members of his family have released a statement revealing he was trying to "find peace" before he passed away.

"Our beloved Tim was a seeker, a fragile artistic soul searching for answers to existential questions," the statement reads. "An over-achieving perfectionist who travelled and worked hard at a pace that led to extreme stress. When he stopped touring, he wanted to find a balance in life to be happy and be able to do what he loved most - music. He really struggled with thoughts about Meaning, Life, Happiness."

"He could not go on any longer," the statement continues. "He wanted to find peace. Tim was not made for the business machine he found himself in; he was a sensitive guy who loved his fans but shunned the spotlight.

"Tim, you will forever be loved and sadly missed. The person you were and your music will keep your memory alive. We love you."

The family's new statement comes two days after they thanked fans for their messages of support.

"We would like to thank you for the support and the loving words about our son and brother," the previous statement read. "We are so grateful for everyone who loved Tim's music and have precious memories of his songs..."

According to reports, Bergling suffered from health issues related to excessive drinking, and had his gall bladder and appendix removed in 2014. Medical officials have reportedly conducted two post-mortem examinations and Oman police officers have stated there is "no criminal suspicion" surrounding his death, reports Variety.