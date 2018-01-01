Imagine Dragons singer Dan Reynolds splits from wife

Imagine Dragons star Dan Reynolds has split from his wife Aja Volkman after seven years of marriage.

The rocker, who shares three daughters with Volkman, announced the sad news on Twitter on Thursday (26Apr18).

"after 7 beautiful years together, Aja and I's marriage has come to an end," he writes on the social media site. "Our children continue to be the most important thing in our lives, & we will continue to co-parent them with all our love."

"I ask that you please respect our privacy at this time as we work through this as a family," he adds.

Dan and Aja met in 2010, while performing at the nightclub Wasted Space in Las Vegas, and they wed the following year. In 2012, he opened up about how they initially connected over music.

"It seemed that music was the only link we had," he told LA Weekly. "But as we got to know each other on a more personal level, we found that we had so many similarities in our hearts that it was scary. I never had met someone who I connected to so instantly. Everything about her captivated me. I needed to know her."

Aja also subsequently explained she didn't want to be in a relationship at first, but their romance quickly developed.

"I was kind of at a place in my life where I thought, 'This guy is so cute, but I'm not really interested in meeting anybody right now'," she told Las Vegas Weekly in 2013. "But we really just fell in love, and about a year later we ended up getting married and then we had a baby."