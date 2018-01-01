NEWS Adam Lambert: 'Musicians faced more homophobia in 2009' Newsdesk GET TICKETS Share with :







Adam Lambert believes modern musicians face less homophobia than he did early in his career.



The singer rose to fame after appearing on American Idol in 2009, and has since gone on to achieve a number one solo album, as well as cement a touring collaboration with British rock band Queen. As an openly gay musician, Adam reckons that the industry has grown more accepting of various sexual orientations over the last nine years.

"I think there definitely was more of an element in the business (back in 2009)," the 36-year-old shared in an interview with Wonderland magazine. "But I didn't find that the people I was dealing with were actually homophobic but I definitely think they were a little bit worried about 'how are we going to sell this artist to the masses?'"



The Whataya Want from Me hitmaker couldn't recall "any other gay pop artists on mainstream radio" at that time, which meant both he and his management were often unsure about what audiences would be comfortable with.



"It was a lot of guessing and that was f**king scary because I was playing with fire," Adam admitted. "'Can I explore this topic? Can I sing about a guy in a song? Can I display sexuality during this performance?' A lot of things were taboo and got some backlash. It was interesting. But now it's nine years later and I'm seeing different pop acts come up that are so proud about their sexuality and it doesn't even seem like it's a big thing anymore!"



The Grammy nominee released his last studio album The Original High in 2015, and though he acknowledged that "fans have been waiting long enough" for new music, he wouldn't divulge when he planned to drop his next record.

"I've really been trying to explore what I want the sound and subject matter to be," he explained.

