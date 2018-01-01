Chance the Rapper defends Kanye West after controversial pro-Trump tweets

Chance the Rapper has defended his pal Kanye West after the rapper caused controversy with a series of tweets pledging his support for U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday (25Apr18).

Among the barrage of tweets Kanye shared with his followers was the admission that he is still a big supporter of the controversial U.S. leader because of his outspoken nature, insisting they share the same "dragon energy", declaring, "He is my brother. I love everyone. I don't agree with everything anyone does. That's what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought”.

Kanye later tweeted that he also has love for Trump's defeated 2016 opponent, Hillary Clinton, too, and insisted he doesn't identify with either the Republican or Democratic Party, because he's "not even political". He also wrote that he "don't agree with everything Trump does", after being urged by reality star wife Kim Kardashian to clarify his stance.

Chance later came forward in defence of Kanye, tweeting: "Talked to him two days ago. He’s in a great space and not affected by folk tryna (trying to) question his mental or physical health. Same Ye from the Vmas, same Ye from the telethon."

"Black people don’t have to be democrats," he concluded.

However, John Legend, who has been a strong opposer of Trump and his policies since he announced his intention to run for president, appeared to have a different view.

Without mentioning Kanye by name, he tweeted: "Far too many people don't have the luxury of closing their eyes and ears. They feel it in their lives and can't act like what they see and know doesn't exist.

"I love that great, brilliant artists have the power to imagine a better future. But artists can't be blind to the truth."

Meanwhile, rapper Azealia Banks directed her tweets at Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Kim, taking issue with the reality star's earlier defending of her spouse in which she said he was "ahead of his time".

Contending that, Azealia launched into a lengthy rant, which she concluded by writing: "Kanye will never be the president and you will never ever be the First Lady. Give it up sis."

It had been claimed that Kanye's pro-Trump tweets had led to a drastic decline in his Twitter followers. However, Twitter has since confirmed that he hasn't lost millions of followers, and anything suggesting otherwise is "an inconsistency and should be resolved soon".