NEWS Blake Shelton tweets about 'karma' amid Miranda Lambert's new romance rumours Newsdesk Share with :







Country star Blake Shelton has sent fans into a spin after sharing a cryptic Twitter post about "karma" shortly after rumours about his ex-wife Miranda Lambert's love life hit headlines.



The singers shocked fans by announcing their divorce in July, 2015, after nearly four years as husband and wife, and although they have never revealed what exactly led to their split, Blake appeared to hint at the issue on his bitter break-up song She's Got a Way With Words.



Shelton didn't write the track, about a cheating ex, but in a candid Billboard interview in 2016, he suggested he could relate to aspects of the tune, because he was in "hell" after his marriage breakdown.



"When we recorded the vocals for some of these songs, I was only six months removed from when all the c**p went down," he said. "When you have a broken heart - at least, when I do - you got to get it out of your system. You want people to sympathise with you. I was at rock bottom, in the middle of hell."



He didn't elaborate on his remarks, but this week (begs23Apr18), it was reported that Miranda had started dating married folk star Evan Felker, a member of the Turnpike Troubadours, who are supporting her on tour.



Felker's wife, Staci Nelson, filed for divorce in February (18) after less than two years of marriage.



The relationship news emerges not long after Miranda parted ways with fellow singer Anderson East earlier this year (18), and Shelton appeared to weigh in on her seemingly complicated love life in a mysterious tweet on Wednesday (25Apr18).



"Been taking the high road for a long time... I almost gave up," he wrote, without mentioning his ex by name. "But I can finally see something on the horizon up there!! Wait!! Could it be?! Yep!! It's karma!!"



He has yet to explain the meaning of his post, but Shelton is now in a happier place after finding love with Gwen Stefani in the autumn of 2015. She was also newly-single at the time after separating from her now ex-husband Gavin Rossdale amid allegations of his infidelity.

