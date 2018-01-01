Russell Simmons settles lawsuit with rape accuser

Embattled rap mogul Russell Simmons has had a rape lawsuit filed against him dismissed after reaching an out-of-court settlement.

Filmmaker Jennifer Jarosik launched legal action in January (18), claiming she was assaulted by the Def Jam Recordings co-founder in 2016 after he agreed to let her interview him at his home in Los Angeles for a documentary she was working on.

In documents obtained by The Blast, she accused Simmons of pouncing on her and raping her when she refused to have sex with him.

Jarosik also alleges he had taken advantage of her on a series of other occasions at his homes in Los Angeles and New York between 2011 and 2016.

Simmons has admitted he and Jarosik had a casual relationship that occasionally involved sex over the course of a decade, but insisted all intimacy was consensual.

He subsequently hit back at Jarosik's lawsuit, in which she was seeking $5 million (£3.6 million) in damages, by insisting she was simply making a money grab.

However, the two parties have since reached a confidential agreement over the dispute and the suit was officially shut down on Wednesday (25Apr18). The case was dismissed with prejudice, preventing Jarosik from refiling in future, reports TMZ.com.

It's not the only legal headache Simmons has faced in recent months - he is also fighting a lawsuit from an unnamed woman who alleges he sexually assaulted her during an encounter in a Sacramento, California hotel room.

She is seeking $10 million (£7.2 million) in punitive damages for the "severe emotional distress" the alleged incident caused her.

She became the 16th woman to go public with claims of inappropriate behaviour against the music industry veteran.

Simmons has refuted her accusations and all other allegations of sexual misconduct posed against him.