Kim Kardashian: 'Kanye West isn't mentally ill'

Kim Kardashian has called on members of the media to stop blaming her husband Kanye West's Twitter ramblings on "mental health issues", insisting he is just a "free thinker".

The rap superstar recently made a return to social media after laying low for months following his nervous breakdown in November, 2016, when he cancelled his Saint Pablo Tour and was subsequently admitted to hospital for exhaustion.

He has since used his Twitter account to announce the June (18) release of two new albums, and a philosophy book, and on Wednesday (25Apr18), he confirmed reports suggesting he has parted ways with his manager Scooter Braun and two entertainment lawyers as he strives to build up his own in-house team of representatives.

Kanye went on to admit he is still a big supporter of controversial U.S. President Donald Trump because of his outspoken nature, insisting they share the same "dragon energy", declaring, "He is my brother. I love everyone. I don't agree with everything anyone does. That's what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought."

However, he also claimed to have love for Trump's defeated 2016 opponent, Hillary Clinton, too, and insisted he doesn't identify with either the Republican or Democratic Party, because he's "not even political".

His barrage of tweets, which earned Kanye the thumbs up from the nation's leader, prompted his wife, reality star Kim, to encourage him to clarify his statements.

"My wife just called me and she wanted me to make this clear to everyone," he explained. "I don't agree with everything Trump does. I don't agree 100% with anyone but myself."

Kim then jumped onto her Twitter page to condemn bloggers and reporters for "trying to demonize" the rapper by weighing in on his Twitter musings.

"let me just say this... your commentary on Kanye being erratic & his tweets being disturbing is actually scary," she wrote. "So quick to label him as having mental health issues for just being himself when he has always been expressive is not fair".

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians beauty continued to brand her man a "free thinker" who is just "being himself which is very expressive", although she made it clear she does not agree with his stance on Trump.

"Most people (including myself) have very different feelings & opinions about this. But this is HIS opinion," she added. "I believe in people being able to have their own opinions,even if really different from mine He never said he agrees with his politics (sic)".

Kim wrapped up her Twitter posts by insisting she has nothing but "love" and "respect" for Kanye for speaking out against public opinion, claiming, "Kanye is years ahead of his time".

She concluded, "Mental Health is no joke and the media needs to stop spitting that out so casually. Bottom line".

Despite Kim's defence of Kanye, it appears many don't share his views on Trump, which have reportedly cost him at least nine million followers. Prior to his tweets on Wednesday, he is said to have boasted 27.8 million fans on the site, but that soon depleted to 18.6 million followers, after sharing a photo of his signed red cap with Trump's Make America Great Again slogan plastered across the front.