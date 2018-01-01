Kimberly Wyatt: 'Everyone's on board for Pussycat Dolls reunion'

All of The Pussycat Dolls are on board for a reunion, according to bandmate Kimberly Wyatt.

It was reported last year (17) that the Don't Cha hitmakers, which also include Nicole Scherzinger, Ashley Roberts, Melody Thornton and Jessica Sutta, were planning a reunion almost a decade after their split in 2009.

During a pre-recorded appearance on Britain's The Chris Ramsey Show, which airs Wednesday (25Apr18), Kimberly told the comedian that everybody was on board with the idea and she was determined to make it happen by the end of the year.

"(I'm) looking at the possibility of maybe strapping on the stilettos and fishnets once again and living the dream," she said. "We're all just in a place where we're kind of ready to live it all again, make it fun and enjoy it so I'm looking at the possibilities.

"I'd like to think (we'll reunite by the) end of this year, but it's easier said than done. But when I've got a dream and I set my intent I'm quite relentless so I'm just pushing forward and making it happen.

"Everyone's on board but, as I said, it is easier said than done. We're looking at different possibilities of making it happen."

It's unclear if Kimberly also meant the reunion would include Carmit Bachar, who left the group in 2008 and went on to claim Nicole's determination to dominate her bandmates was the reason for tension in the band.

The dancer added that she wanted to go back to the origins of The Pussycat Dolls, which began as a burlesque troupe performing at the Viper Room in Los Angeles.

"I'd love to go back to the start where it all began which was at Johnny Depp's Viper Room, and get the celeb guests, the old school guests like Gwen Stefani, Christina Aguilera, Fergie and just go back to the fun it once was and then we can do a tour around the world if everybody's ready for it," she explained.

Kimberly recently told The Sun newspaper she was calling Nicole, who has reportedly been dropped as a judge on The X Factor U.K., constantly because she was so determined to get the team back together.