Love Actually Live UK concert tour with full orchestra presale

Following a sold out 2017 tour, Love Actually will once again be screened live across the UK with a full orchestra performing its enchanting score – just in time for Christmas!
Kicking off the holiday season and getting many into the holiday spirit, the tour will begin in Nottingham on 26th November, before travelling onto an array of cities up and down the country, including London's Theatre Royal Drury Lane.
After the hugely successful sold out first run in 2017, the Liverpool Echo commented that the orchestra had given the film “a new lease of life” as “audiences laughed, sang, and even cried as the live band helped bring the film to life”.
Directed by Richard Curtis and originally released in cinemas in 2003, Love Actually tells ten separate yet interweaving stories of love around Christmas time.
The film features an all-star ensemble cast, including Hugh Grant, Liam Neeson, Colin Firth, Laura Linney, Bill Nighy, Martine McCutcheon, Alan Rickman, Emma Thompson, Keira Knightley Rowan Atkinson, Martin Freeman, and many more.
A full, live orchestra will perform Craig Armstrong’s evocative score at these shows, with the film being projected onto a huge screen. Armstrong is one of the UK’s most recognised film composers, with his work being awarded a BAFTA for his Achievement in Film Music.
With the film becoming a Christmas tradition for many, audiences attending the Love Actually Live Concert Tour will be treated to a unique way to watch the film that has gotten so many into the holiday spirit for the last 15 years.
Monday 26th Nov – Nottingham Royal Concert Hall
Sunday 30th Nov - Poole Lighthouse
Saturday 1st Dec – Bath Forum
Sunday 2nd Dec – London Theatre Royal Drury Lane
Monday 3rd Dec – Cardiff St David’s Hall
Tuesday 4th Dec – Sheffield City Hall
Thursday 6th Dec – Southend Cliffs Pavilion
Saturday 8th Dec – Edinburgh Usher Hall
Sunday 9th Dec – Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
Monday 10th Dec – Hull Venue
Tuesday 11th Dec – Manchester Bridgewater Hall
Wednesday 12th Dec – Cambridge Corn Exchange
Thursday 13th Dec – York Barbican
