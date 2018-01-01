Jennifer Lopez: 'My future with Alex Rodriguez is super bright and exciting'

Jennifer Lopez is looking forward to a "super bright and exciting" future with boyfriend Alex Rodriguez.

The On The Floor hitmaker was accompanied by her sportsman beau as she attended the 2018 Time 100 Gala at Lincoln Center in New York City on Tuesday night (24Apr18), after being named in the issue as one of the most influential people in the world.

Speaking to press on the red carpet, Jennifer beamed that her romance with Alex is going from strength to strength, and that the pair are "in a really great time in our lives".

"Happy personally, professionally," she added to Entertainment Tonight (ET). "The future is super bright and I feel like we both feel like we're just beginning. We're beginning a new chapter of our lives, in every way. And it's exciting."

The feeling is clearly mutual, as Alex returned the sentiment by gushing about his other half and her latest honour.

"I'm so flattered to be sitting here kind of in the bullpen, in the bleachers, talking about the Bronx, just kinda watching her. She's getting everything she deserves, and it's just really, really nice to see," he smiled. "It is so great that I get to see how gorgeous she is on the inside and the outside on a night like tonight. (It's) such a special night in New York City. I'm just happy to see her get her due. It's gonna be an awesome night."

Jennifer, who looked stunning in a plunging Zuhair Murad gold gown, and Alex were also accompanied by her mother Guadalupe Rodriguez, and sister Lynda Lopez.

And getting the chance to celebrate her honour alongside her nearest and dearest, and in her hometown of New York, also made the evening even more special for the 48-year-old singer.

"It really is an honour," Jennifer added to ET about being part of the Time 100. "And I love that it's in New York. Whenever I come to New York, I always feel like it takes me back to the beginning, to the Bronx and everything. And then to be here and be honoured tonight, I'm humbled. I really am. It's an incredible acknowledgment."