Meek Mill hits big basketball game upon prison release

Rapper Meek Mill is hoping for a double celebration as he spends his first evening outside of jail since November (17) at a Philadelphia 76ers play-off game.

Team co-owner Michael Rubin picked Meek up from prison on Tuesday afternoon (24Apr18) and flew the hip-hop star in his own helicopter to the game against the Miami Heat.

The rapper was spotted arriving at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia just in time for the sporting event, where the plan was for him to take his first post-jail shower before taking a seat as Rubin's guest of honour.

"I feel great," a happy Meek told fans who were there to greet him.

Earlier on Tuesday, comedian and Philadelphia native Kevin Hart visited the rapper in jail. He was also celebrating his release on Instagram, stating, "Meek Mill is Frrrrreeeeeeee… I just left from seeing him in jail with @michaelgrubin and we were just told that he is being released. Wooooooow… Stand Up Philadelphia!!!!!!"

In his first interview following his release, the rapper told Page Six he learned he had been freed on bail while watching the news in his jail cell.

"I’m in a daze, this is great, and unbelievable," he said. "I always had confidence it was going this way, but I didn’t know when it would happen and I’d be free. It looked like it was going to take months more.

"I was in my cell and I was watching the news, and they said I’m free. I immediately said a quick prayer, and got ready to go... We are on to see the Sixers game, and it's going to be a big night for Philly. The team is going to advance (in the tournament), and I came home."

He's also looking forward to visiting with his six-year-old son, Papi, explaining he hasn't seen much of the boy during his five months behind bars, because he didn’t want his kid to see dad in jail.

"I am going to watch the game with my son and my family tonight," Meek added. "I can’t wait to see my son, it's his birthday on May 13 and he had been asking how we were going to celebrate. When I was in jail I couldn’t give him an answer, I didn’t know what to say to him, but now I’m going to be spending all this time with him."

Meek also thanked his supporters, fans and friends, who have campaigned for his release.

The rapper won his freedom after lawmakers in Pennsylvania ordered his release, overturning Judge Genece Brinkley's decision to deny the rap star bail last week (ends20Apr18).

In a statement to Billboard shortly after his release made headline, Meek Mill wrote: "I'd like to thank God, my family, my friends, my attorneys, my team at Roc Nation including JAY-Z..., my fans, The Pennsylvania Supreme Court and all my public advocates for their love, support and encouragement during this difficult time.

"While the past five months have been a nightmare, the prayers, visits, calls, letters and rallies have helped me stay positive. To the Philadelphia District Attorney's office, I'm grateful for your commitment to justice..."