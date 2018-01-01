Shaggy broke royal protocol at Queen Elizabeth II's birthday concert

Rocker Sting feared he and his new collaborator Shaggy would be booted from Queen Elizabeth II's birthday concert on Saturday (21Apr18) after the reggae star ignored royal protocol during their performance.

The unlikely duo joined Sir Tom Jones, Kylie Minogue, Shawn Mendes, and Craig David on the bill for The Queen's Birthday Party at London's Royal Albert Hall, where the British monarch and members of the royal family watched from a balcony.

Security officials briefed all artists before the gig got underway, warning them not to leave the stage at any time during their sets, but Jamaican star Shaggy failed to heed the warning, much to the British musician's horror.

"(Officials said), 'Whatever you do, don't go into the audience,' which is exactly what he did...!" Sting recalled during a joint interview on morning show Live with Kelly and Ryan on Tuesday (24Apr18).

"He was heading towards the royal box! I thought, 'Please, no... That's my Queen!'"

Confessing he was "a bit disruptive", Shaggy explained, "I was trying to high five, yo! But it was good, we had everyone up on their feet... including the Queen."

"It wasn't the normal protocol," he shrugged, "but you know, we got the party going... It was a good time."

Sting admits he was a little surprised the pair, which recently released its joint album 44/876, had been invited to take the stage at the special show, held on the leader's 92nd birthday, remarking, "I'm not sure we're entirely to her taste!"

However, Shaggy is convinced he spotted the Queen giving him a sly nod of approval: "I did see she... gave me a wink...!," he smiled.