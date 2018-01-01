NEWS Kanye West splits from remaining manager Scooter Braun Newsdesk Share with :







Kanye West has reportedly parted ways with music mogul Scooter Braun, weeks after cutting ties with his longtime manager Izvor 'Izzy' Zivkovic.



The Power hitmaker brought Braun onboard as a co-manager in March, 2016, working alongside Zivkovic, who had been part of the rapper's inner circle since around 2010.



However, last month (Mar18), it was claimed Kanye had cut ties with Zivkovic, and now he has ended his professional relationship with Justin Bieber's mentor Braun too, according to TheBlast.com.



Sources also tell the outlet the hip-hop superstar is no longer working with music lawyers Howard King and Peter Paterno, after allegedly requesting they, along with Braun, become "in-house" employees for his Yeezy brand, and ditch all of their other clients.



They reportedly refused, and instead decided to call it quits with Kanye.



It's claimed the 40-year-old has no plans to hire a new manager in the near future, even though he is preparing to drop two new albums within the space of a week in June (18).



The studio projects will be his first since suffering a mental breakdown in late 2016, when he cancelled his Saint Pablo Tour and was hospitalised for exhaustion.



The news of his staffing change emerges a day after New York radio personality Ebro Darden recounted a weekend chat he had had with Kanye, who apparently got candid about his 2016 health crisis.



"Nobody really showed love for me when I was addicted to opioids and in the hospital," he reportedly told the Hot 97 host.



The rapper, who is married to reality TV star Kim Kardashian, also told Darden he was hospitalised "for his own health and safety".



Kanye has yet to comment on the conversation or news of his split from Braun.

