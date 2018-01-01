Meek Mill released

Rapper Meek Mill has been released from prison.

Nicki Minaj's ex, who was put back behind bars in November (17) for violating his probation, thanked lawmakers in Pennsylvania who ordered his release on Tuesday (24Apr18).

In a statement to Billboard, he said: "I’d like to thank God, my family, my friends, my attorneys, my team at Roc Nation including JAY-Z..., my fans, The Pennsylvania Supreme Court and all my public advocates for their love, support and encouragement during this difficult time.

"While the past five months have been a nightmare, the prayers, visits, calls, letters and rallies have helped me stay positive. To the Philadelphia District Attorney’s office, I’m grateful for your commitment to justice - not only for my case, but for others that have been wrongfully jailed due to police misconduct."

Meek Mill's lawyers recently criticised his case judge for failing to grant prosecutors' request to vacate the incarcerated rapper's original 2008 conviction due to a police corruption scandal.

His punishment was widely considered to be overly harsh, and Meek's lawyers accused Judge Genece Brinkley of holding a personal vendetta against the hip-hop star. She shut down a motion from prosecutors to overturn his original 2008 conviction after it was revealed the arresting officer in the case had been named as part of a local police corruption scandal, and had been accused of lying under oath to put the MC behind bars.

"Although I’m blessed to have the resources to fight this unjust situation, I understand that many people of color across the country don’t have that luxury and I plan to use my platform to shine a light on those issues," Meek Mill said in his prison release statement.

"In the meantime, I plan to work closely with my legal team to overturn this unwarranted conviction and look forward to reuniting with my family and resuming my music career."

Michael Rubin, the co-owner of the Philadelphia 76ers basketball team, celebrated Meek's release from prison and revealed he was on his way to pick up the jailed rapper.