Katy Perry fuels Orlando Bloom reunion rumours as she says she's 'spoken for'

Katy Perry has fuelled rumours she and Orlando Bloom are giving their relationship another go, after commenting that she's "spoken for".

The Firework singer and The Lord of the Rings star dated for just over a year from January 2016 and remained close after their shock split in March 2017. They were spotted together on a mini-break in Prague earlier this year (18), sparking rumours they may have reconciled, and have done little to dispel the speculation ever since, with Katy reportedly giving Orlando a shout out during a recent concert in Japan and "liking" a shirtless throwback picture he shared on social media.

And the latest hint that they are back on came when Katy took part in an interview with Entertainment Tonight alongside her fellow American Idol judges on Monday (23Apr18) and the topic of whether they would ever date a contestant came up.

"Yes, Katy's like that... She totally could," Luke Bryan teased, before Katy jumped in and said: "No, I'm sorry I have been spoken for and speak for myself. And I'm very happy!"

When the interviewer clarified, "You're spoken for right now?", Katy replied, "Yeah, girl, of course I am!"

Attempting to get to the bottom of the story, the ET journalist referred to an Instagram Story Katy had shared earlier on Monday, in which she was seen holding up a picture of Orlando holding a broom, which was captioned "Orlando Broom".

"Are you a Mrs. Broom?" the interviewer asked, to which Katy responded, "No, I'm not a Mrs. Broom," before winking at the camera.

"Woah, that took a turn!" Lionel Richie chimed in after witnessing the cheeky wink.