Ed Sheeran and Stormzy lead 2018 Ivor Novello Awards nominations

Ed Sheeran and Stormzy will compete for top honours at Britain's Ivor Novello Awards 2018.
Two of Ed's tracks, Shape of You and Castle on the Hill, are nominated for the prestigious PRS for Music Most Performed Work prize, alongside Rag'n'Bone Man's Human.
Stormzy's Gang Signs & Prayer is up for the Album Award, while his track Don't Cry For Me received a nod in the Best Contemporary Song category.
His album will face off against Everything Everything's A Fever Dream and British singer-songwriter Kate Stables' Moonshine Freeze. Don't Cry For Me's competition in the Contemporary Song section are his fellow rapper Dave's track Question Time and Cola, a collaboration between DJ duo Camelphat and electronica musician Elderbrook.
The Best Song Musically and Lyrically nominees are Sampha's (No One Knows Me) Like the Piano, Everything Everything's Can't Do, and Elbow's Magnificent (She Says).
Benjamin Wallfisch's music for Stephen King's horror blockbuster IT received a nod for Best Original Film Score, with Mica Levi's score for Jackie and Dario Marianelli's Paddington 2 soundtrack is also up for honours. The scores for Babs, a TV biopic of British actress Barbara Windsor, alternative history drama SS-GB and the BBC's adaptation of Jessie Burton's 2014 novel The Miniaturist will compete for the Best Television Soundtrack prize.
Video game scores are also to be celebrated this year, with music from Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice, Horizon Zero Dawn, and Life is Strange: Before the Storm by Daughter the three nominees.
Winners in additional categories, including Songwriter of the Year, Lifetime Achievement and International Achievement awards, will be revealed at the star-studded awards bash at Grosvenor House Hotel in London on 31 May (18).The 2018 Ivor Novello Award nominations are:BEST SONG MUSICALLY AND LYRICALLY
Can’t Do
Written by Jonathan Higgs, Jeremy Pritchard, Alex Robertshaw and Michael Spearman
Performed by Everything Everything
Published in the UK by Black Butter Music Publishing – BMG
Magnificent (She Says)
Written by Guy Garvey, Craig Potter, Mark Potter and Pete Turner
Performed by Elbow
Published in the UK by Salvation Music Ltd - Warner/Chappell Music Publishing Ltd
(No One Knows Me) Like the Piano
Written by Sampha
Performed by Sampha
Published in the UK by Beggars Music - Young Turks MusicBEST CONTEMPORARY SONG
Cola
Written by Michael di Scala, Alexander Kotz AKA Elderbrook and Dave Whelan
Performed by CamelPhat and Elderbrook
Published in the UK by Defected Music Ltd and Black Butter Music Publishing – BMG
Don’t Cry For Me
Written by Michael 'Stormzy' Omari, Varren Wade and Wizzy Wow
Performed by Stormzy ft. Raleigh Ritchie
Published in the UK by Warner/Chappell Music Ltd, Bucks Music Group and Wardlaw Music
Question Time
Written by Dave and Fraser T Smith
Performed by Dave
Published in the UK by Warner/Chappell Music Ltd and Kobalt Music PublishingPRS FOR MUSIC MOST PERFORMED WORK
Castle on the Hill
Written by Benny Blanco and Ed Sheeran
Performed by Ed Sheeran
Published in the UK by Universal Music Publishing and Ed Sheeran Limited - Sony/ATV Music Publishing (UK) Ltd
Human
Written by Jamie Hartman and Rag ΄n΄ Bone Man
Performed by Rag ΄n΄ Bone Man
Published in the UK by Reservoir Reverb Music and Warner/Chappell Music Ltd
Shape of You
Written by Steve Mac, Johnny McDaid and Ed Sheeran
Performed by Ed Sheeran
Published in the UK by Rokstone Music - Universal Music Publishing, Spirit B-Unique - Polar Patrol and Ed Sheeran Limited - Sony/ATV Music Publishing (UK) LtdALBUM AWARD
A Fever Dream
Written by Jonathan Higgs, Jeremy Pritchard, Alex Robertshaw and Michael Spearman
Performed by Everything Everything
Published in the UK by Black Butter Music Publishing - BMG
Gang Signs & Prayer
Written by Michael 'Stormzy' Omari
Performed by Stormzy
Published in the UK by Warner/Chappell Music Ltd
Moonshine Freeze
Written by Kate Stables
Performed by This is the Kit
Published in the UK by Beggars Music - 4AD SongsBEST ORIGINAL FILM SCORE
IT
Composed by Benjamin Wallfisch
Published in the UK by Universal Music Publishing
Jackie
Composed by Mica Levi
Published in the UK by Beggars Music
Paddington 2
Composed by Dario Marianelli
Published in the UK by StudiocanalBEST TELEVISION SOUNDTRACK
Babs
Composed by Rob Lane
Published in the UK by Du Vinage Publishing
SS-GB
Composed by Dan Jones
Published in the UK by Faber Music and Universal Music Publishing
The Miniaturist
Composed by Dan Jones
Published in the UK by Faber MusicBEST ORIGINAL VIDEO GAME SCORE
Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
Composed by David Garcia Diaz and Andy LaPlegua
Horizon Zero Dawn
Composed by Joris de Man, Joe Henson and Alexis Smith
Life is Strange: Before the Storm
Composed by Igor Haefeli and Elena Tonra
Published in the UK by Universal Music Publishing
The winners in each category will be announced at the award ceremony, hosted by Paul Gambaccini, at the Grosvenor House, London on Thursday 31st May 2018.
In addition to the above award categories, BASCA will also present the following awards in recognition of a contribution to British music: the Ivor Novello Award for International Achievement, the Ivor Novello Award for Outstanding Song Collection, PRS for Music Outstanding Contribution to British Music, PRS for Music Special International Award, the Ivor Novello Award for Songwriter of the Year, The Ivors Classical Music Award and The Ivors Inspiration Award.
The Ivors are presented by BASCA in association with PRS for Music.
For more information on this year’s Ivor Novello Awards visit www.theivors.com or follow @TheIvors