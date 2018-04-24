Ed Sheeran and Stormzy lead 2018 Ivor Novello Awards nominations

A post shared by Music News (@musicnewsweb) on Apr 24, 2018 at 2:33am PDT

A post shared by Music News (@musicnewsweb) on Apr 24, 2018 at 4:19am PDT

A post shared by Music News (@musicnewsweb) on Apr 24, 2018 at 2:21am PDT

Ed Sheeran and Stormzy will compete for top honours at Britain's Ivor Novello Awards 2018.Two of Ed's tracks, Shape of You and Castle on the Hill, are nominated for the prestigious PRS for Music Most Performed Work prize, alongside Rag'n'Bone Man's Human.Stormzy's Gang Signs & Prayer is up for the Album Award, while his track Don't Cry For Me received a nod in the Best Contemporary Song category.His album will face off against Everything Everything's A Fever Dream and British singer-songwriter Kate Stables' Moonshine Freeze. Don't Cry For Me's competition in the Contemporary Song section are his fellow rapper Dave's track Question Time and Cola, a collaboration between DJ duo Camelphat and electronica musician Elderbrook.The Best Song Musically and Lyrically nominees are Sampha's (No One Knows Me) Like the Piano, Everything Everything's Can't Do, and Elbow's Magnificent (She Says).Benjamin Wallfisch's music for Stephen King's horror blockbuster IT received a nod for Best Original Film Score, with Mica Levi's score for Jackie and Dario Marianelli's Paddington 2 soundtrack is also up for honours. The scores for Babs, a TV biopic of British actress Barbara Windsor, alternative history drama SS-GB and the BBC's adaptation of Jessie Burton's 2014 novel The Miniaturist will compete for the Best Television Soundtrack prize.Video game scores are also to be celebrated this year, with music from Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice, Horizon Zero Dawn, and Life is Strange: Before the Storm by Daughter the three nominees.Winners in additional categories, including Songwriter of the Year, Lifetime Achievement and International Achievement awards, will be revealed at the star-studded awards bash at Grosvenor House Hotel in London on 31 May (18).Can’t DoWritten by Jonathan Higgs, Jeremy Pritchard, Alex Robertshaw and Michael SpearmanPerformed by Everything EverythingPublished in the UK by Black Butter Music Publishing – BMGMagnificent (She Says)Written by Guy Garvey, Craig Potter, Mark Potter and Pete TurnerPerformed by ElbowPublished in the UK by Salvation Music Ltd - Warner/Chappell Music Publishing Ltd(No One Knows Me) Like the PianoWritten by SamphaPerformed by SamphaPublished in the UK by Beggars Music - Young Turks MusicColaWritten by Michael di Scala, Alexander Kotz AKA Elderbrook and Dave WhelanPerformed by CamelPhat and ElderbrookPublished in the UK by Defected Music Ltd and Black Butter Music Publishing – BMGDon’t Cry For MeWritten by Michael 'Stormzy' Omari, Varren Wade and Wizzy WowPerformed by Stormzy ft. Raleigh RitchiePublished in the UK by Warner/Chappell Music Ltd, Bucks Music Group and Wardlaw MusicQuestion TimeWritten by Dave and Fraser T SmithPerformed by DavePublished in the UK by Warner/Chappell Music Ltd and Kobalt Music PublishingCastle on the HillWritten by Benny Blanco and Ed SheeranPerformed by Ed SheeranPublished in the UK by Universal Music Publishing and Ed Sheeran Limited - Sony/ATV Music Publishing (UK) LtdHumanWritten by Jamie Hartman and Rag ΄n΄ Bone ManPerformed by Rag ΄n΄ Bone ManPublished in the UK by Reservoir Reverb Music and Warner/Chappell Music LtdShape of YouWritten by Steve Mac, Johnny McDaid and Ed SheeranPerformed by Ed SheeranPublished in the UK by Rokstone Music - Universal Music Publishing, Spirit B-Unique - Polar Patrol and Ed Sheeran Limited - Sony/ATV Music Publishing (UK) LtdA Fever DreamWritten by Jonathan Higgs, Jeremy Pritchard, Alex Robertshaw and Michael SpearmanPerformed by Everything EverythingPublished in the UK by Black Butter Music Publishing - BMGGang Signs & PrayerWritten by Michael 'Stormzy' OmariPerformed by StormzyPublished in the UK by Warner/Chappell Music LtdMoonshine FreezeWritten by Kate StablesPerformed by This is the KitPublished in the UK by Beggars Music - 4AD SongsITComposed by Benjamin WallfischPublished in the UK by Universal Music PublishingJackieComposed by Mica LeviPublished in the UK by Beggars MusicPaddington 2Composed by Dario MarianelliPublished in the UK by StudiocanalBabsComposed by Rob LanePublished in the UK by Du Vinage PublishingSS-GBComposed by Dan JonesPublished in the UK by Faber Music and Universal Music PublishingThe MiniaturistComposed by Dan JonesPublished in the UK by Faber MusicHellblade: Senua’s SacrificeComposed by David Garcia Diaz and Andy LaPleguaHorizon Zero DawnComposed by Joris de Man, Joe Henson and Alexis SmithLife is Strange: Before the StormComposed by Igor Haefeli and Elena TonraPublished in the UK by Universal Music PublishingThe winners in each category will be announced at the award ceremony, hosted by Paul Gambaccini, at the Grosvenor House, London on Thursday 31st May 2018.In addition to the above award categories, BASCA will also present the following awards in recognition of a contribution to British music: the Ivor Novello Award for International Achievement, the Ivor Novello Award for Outstanding Song Collection, PRS for Music Outstanding Contribution to British Music, PRS for Music Special International Award, the Ivor Novello Award for Songwriter of the Year, The Ivors Classical Music Award and The Ivors Inspiration Award.The Ivors are presented by BASCA in association with PRS for Music.For more information on this year’s Ivor Novello Awards visit www.theivors.com or follow @TheIvors