Christina Aguilera: 'Ryan Gosling crushed on Britney Spears in Mickey Mouse Club'

Ryan Gosling had a crush on Britney Spears during their time in The Mickey Mouse Club, fellow Mouseketeer Christina Aguilera has claimed.

The Fighter singer appeared on Carpool Karaoke on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Monday night (23Apr18), where topics of conversation included her time alongside Ryan, Britney and Justin Timberlake on the TV variety show.

Speaking about crushes among the cast of the show, Christina admitted: "I know Ryan actually, pretty much, he did have actually have a crush on Britney," before backtracking, "I mean, I think so! I think so. I don't know..."

When host Corden quipped that Britney "must be regretting that", Christina replied: "No! She got Justin! They were like a big ol' couple."

But referencing the pair's split, Corden hit back: "Oh, yeah, you're right, that worked out wonderfully. It worked out wonderfully for everybody!"

Christina also said that while there were crushes among the cast, she didn't have her eyes on anybody.

"Even then, at that age, could you find yourself get lost in Ryan Gosling's eyes?" Corden asked, to which Christina answered, "I think there were crushes, but I wasn't on that train."

When Corden pushed Christina about whether she ever had a crush on Justin, the 37-year-old referenced her feud with Britney, replying: "Um, I think, well there was like a - me and Britney were, you know, like... well, you know, there was like a thing back then. Oh my god, you're going in!"

Corden asked if Christina was saying Justin was the "main dude" in The Mickey Mouse Club, and she replied: "He had swag, I have to say. Even back then, he had swag."

Elsewhere during the segment, Christina showed off her incredible vocal skills, belting out her tunes Fighter, Genie in a Bottle and Beautiful. Christina's Life of the Party co-star Melissa McCarthy even made a surprise cameo at one point, popping up to rap Redman's portion of Christina's song Dirrty.