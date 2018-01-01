Taylor Swift has bizarre links to Waffle House shooter

Taylor Swift's name has been dragged into the weekend's Waffle House massacre in Nashville, Tennessee after the shooter told police he was convinced the singer had hacked into his phone.

Travis Reinking, who killed four people early on Sunday (22Apr18), also previously claimed the star hacked his Netflix account.

Reinking was reportedly naked when he opened fire in the diner and then fled on foot after someone wrestled a semi-automatic weapon away from him.

As law enforcement officials continued their search for the shooter on Sunday, authorities in Tazewell County, Illinois held a press conference on Sunday afternoon to detail information they had on the suspect.

They said that Reinking told officers in May, 2016 that he believed Swift was harassing him.

He also informed cops Swift had told him to meet her at a Dairy Queen and he chased her onto a rooftop before she vanished.

One of the officials in his native Illinois said during the press conference, "There is evidence there is some mental health issues involved."

Reinking has since been captured.

Taylor's name has popped up a lot in legal news over the past 10 days.

A stalker broke into her New York City townhouse last week and was arrested on charges of burglary, trespassing, stalking and criminal mischief, while another man, Julius Sandrock, was detained outside Swift's home in Los Angeles days before.

He was arrested on 14 April (18) on suspicion of felony stalking after officers were called to the singer's Beverly Hills mansion by security staff. The masked trespasser was reportedly found in possession of a knife, ammunition and a rope..

Meanwhile, a 23-year-old homeless man was taken into custody by police after trying to scale a wall at her Beverly Hills property. He was charged with a misdemeanour and sentenced to three days in prison.

Earlier this month (Apr18), Swift was bizarrely dragged into a bank robbery investigation when Bruce Rowley allegedly confessed to robbing a bank in Ansonia, Connecticut, driving to her retreat in nearby Rhode Island and then throwing some of the stolen cash over her fence in the hope of impressing the pop star.