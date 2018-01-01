NEWS Kelly Rowland planning Michelle Williams' bachelorette party Newsdesk Share with :







Kelly Rowland is helping her former Destiny's Child bandmate Michelle Williams bid farewell to her days as a single lady by organising her bachelorette party.



Singer Michelle recently announced her engagement to Pastor Chad Johnson, and the couple is planning to tie the knot this summer (18).



The bride-to-be reveals her fellow Lose My Breath hitmakers will definitely be involved in the celebrations, after twice reuniting onstage during Beyonce's headlining sets at California's Coachella festival this month (Apr18), and Kelly has taken it upon herself to organise the traditional pre-wedding girls' night out.



"We are fast forward into wedding planning," Michelle gushed on breakfast show Good Morning America. "I'm so excited, my ladies, they will be there. They're just hands on as well, as far as what to do. Kelly wants to throw my bachelorette party, so god knows what's gonna go down there!"



The star's mother is also eager to help her daughter prepare for married life - although Michelle is a little reluctant to receive the gifts her mum has planned.



"My mum wants to throw my bridal shower," she shared. "She sent me a text saying, 'I just want to give you a lot of lingerie,' and I was like, 'Ew!' 'cause that means you know what I'm doing with the lingerie! Gross!"



Meanwhile, Michelle's father has taken a more cautious approach to welcoming her fiance into the family.



Prior to Chad's proposal in March (18), he took a secret trip to Michelle's native Rockford, Illinois to ask her dad for her hand in marriage, and make a special family video for his wife-to-be.



"He (Chad) surprised me. He told me he was flying back to Pittsburgh (Pennsylvania) and actually, the week before he proposed, instead of flying to Pittsburgh, he flew to Chicago, Illinois, got a rental car, drove to Rockford, Illinois, my home town, and met with everybody special to me, and it just showed me that he listens!" she smiled. "I was like, 'You remembered my Aunt Jackie? You remembered Uncle Charles? Oh my gosh!'"



"But my dad told him, 'If you hurt my girl, this is what's gonna happen!'," she quipped, making a punching gesture.

The marriage will be the first for Michelle, although she was previously engaged to a mystery man back in 2004.



She met Chad, who works as a professional sports chaplain, in March, 2017 at a spiritual retreat in Arizona following a break-up from a cheating ex, and they officially began dating last July (17).

