Avril Lavigne promises fans album will be worth the wait

Avril Lavigne has assured fans that her highly-anticipated comeback album will be worth the wait.

The Complicated singer last released new music in 2015, the same year she went public with her battle with Lyme disease. She has kept largely out of the spotlight since then but has been working on her long-awaited sixth album for the past three years.

She made her first red carpet appearance in two years last week (ends22Apr18) when she attended the 25th annual Race to Erase MS Gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, and the singer, who serves on the charity's board, assured E! News at the event that everyone's patience will pay off.

"I know my fans have been waiting for a long time and some of them are unhappy," she said. "They're like, 'O.K., what is going on with this album?' But trust me, I'm doing everything I can and I just want it to be ready and everything to be perfect and a lot of like, care has gone into this. All the waiting and the hard work on my end will pay off, I promise."

The 33-year-old, who last released an album in 2013, went on to confirm that she is producing the record and it will be finished in two weeks. It will also be more emotional and reflect on all her personal struggles in the past few years, which also includes her 2015 split from husband Chad Kroeger.

"I've been writing songs that are really just powerful and true and honest and sincere and I think people will really be able to relate to it," she explained. "I've gone through a lot of personal stuff in the past two years and so I've really drawn from that. I mean, I always do but this album is so different... It's more of a vocal record and just like, hearing the lyrics and really hearing the emotion in the vocal. It's very piano-driven, too."

Avril's sixth album will be released later this year.