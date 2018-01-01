NEWS Avicii set to return to the Official Chart Top 20 following shock death Newsdesk Share with :







Avicii's music is set to return to the Official Singles Chart this week as fans pay tribute to the DJ following his untimely death last Friday (April 20).



Three of the 28 year-old Swedish producer’s hit singles are set to return to the chart; 2013's Wake Me Up - a three-week chart-topper at the time - is currently inside the midweek Top 20 at Number 13. The track, which features uncredited vocals from Aloe Blacc, was the fastest-selling single of 2013 and has since gone on to become one of the UK's best-selling singles of all time with pure sales of 1.5 million (excluding streams).



Meanwhile, Avicii's global breakthrough hit Levels, originally a Number 4 hit in 2011 - is at 24, and 2013 single Hey Brother re-enters midweek at 32. View Avicii’s full Official UK Chart history here.



Over on the Official Albums Chart Update, Avicii’s two studio albums True and Stories are also set to return to the Top 40 at 15 and 21, while his remix album True – Avicii by Avicii is at 23.

