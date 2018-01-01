NEWS Ariana Grande battling Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa for Number 1 Newsdesk Share with :







Just a handful of sales and streams are separating the Top 2 on today’s Official Singles Chart Update, with Ariana Grande going toe-to-toe with Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa for this week's Number 1.



The UK's current chart-topper, Calvin and Dua's One Kiss, is currently leading the way, but Ariana Grande's brand new single No Tears Left To Cry is close behind at Number 2 by less than 1,000 combined sales.



No Tears Left To Cry serves as the lead single from Ariana's upcoming fourth studio album. It's also her first new music since last May's terrorist attack at her Manchester Arena concert.



Three tracks are on course to enter this week's Top 10: Answerphone by Banx & Ranx, Ella Eyre and Yxng Bane jumps 11 places to Number 7, The Middle by Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey rebounds four spots to 8, while Bebe Rexha's Meant To Be ft. Florida Georgia Line hops two to 9.



Currently hovering just outside the Top 10 at Number 11 is Anne-Marie's brand-new track co-written by Ed Sheeran, 2002, and three tracks from J Cole's new album are Top 40-bound: title track KOD is at 16, Photograph at 28 and ATM at 29.



Further down, Kylie Minogue’s Stop Me From Falling re-enters at 34 following a new remix featuring Cuban reggaeton group Gente de Zona, and Liam Payne and J Balvin's new track Familiar starts at Number 35.

