Kehlani: 'I'm queer - not bi, not straight'

Kehlani has explained to her fans why she identifies as "queer" rather than gay in an honest discussion about her sexuality on Twitter.

The 22-year-old singer decided to set the record straight about her sexual orientation after being flooded with questions from fans.

"Cuz i keep geddin asked.. i’m queer (sic)," Kehlani began a series of tweets on Sunday (22Apr18). "Not bi, not straight. i’m attracted to women, men, REALLY attracted to queer men, non binary people, intersex people, trans people. lil poly pansexual papi hello good morning. does that answer your questions?"

She then added that there's one group she finds the least attractive, tweeting: "And since we on that... i’m the LEAST attracted to straight men, y’all really adorable sometimes tho. bisexual men really are little gifts from god tho (sic)."

The Honey singer, who sparked romance rumours with Demi Lovato when she pulled the singer in for a kiss as they wrapped their tour earlier this year, also answered why she prefers to use the word "queer" rather than "gay".

"I felt gay always insisted there was still a line drawn as to which 'label' of human i was attracted when i really jus be walking around thinking ERRYBODY FINE (sic)," she wrote.

However, Kehlani was forced to defend herself when one fan pointed out that "queer" is a LGBT slur.

"Damn i didn’t know that!!" she replied to the follower. "if there’s anyone out there i’ve ever offended with the word, i’m sorry! i’m with the reclaiming of the word but if there’s any1 day loves me dat isn’t, i sorry i lurvvv u (sic)."