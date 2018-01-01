Taylor Swift's New York trespassing suspect slapped with protection order

An obsessed Taylor Swift fan has been ordered to stay away from the pop superstar's New York home after allegedly breaking into the property for a second time.

Florida native Roger Alvarado was arrested on Friday (20Apr18) after police responded to a call about a burglary at the Franklin Street townhouse in the upscale area of SoHo.

The 22-year-old was charged with felony stalking, burglary, criminal mischief, and criminal trespass. Prosecutors claim Alvarado had used a ladder to enter the empty home, where he then took a shower and passed out on the musician's couch.

The suspect had previously been arrested on 13 February (18) after he was accused of throwing a shovel through the front door of the same property. An order of protection was issued against him at the time, and a hearing was set for 27 March (18), but he was a no-show for the court date, according to the New York Daily News.

He was hauled into court on Saturday (21Apr18), when Judge Herbert Moses slapped him with a new protection order, banning the overzealous devotee from going anywhere near Swift's estate.

Authorities called for Alvarado to be held on $75,000 (£53,500) bail, explaining, "His behaviour shows no regard for the court order and the criminal justice system."

The judge settled on $50,000 (£35,700) bond.

Swift bought the apartment earlier this year (18) for $18 million (£12.85 million), and is one of three properties she has purchased in the Franklin Street complex.

The Shake It Off hitmaker's homes have been targets for trespassers of late - earlier this month (Apr18), a 23-year-old homeless man who was taken into custody by police after trying to scale a wall at her Beverly Hills property. He was charged with a misdemeanour and sentenced to three days in prison.

Meanwhile, Julius Sandrock was arrested outside the house on 14 April (18) on suspicion of felony stalking. The 38-year-old was reportedly found in possession of a knife, ammunition, and a rope.

He was released on $150,000 (£105,000) bail, and has since become a wanted man in Colorado for violating his probation by getting arrested.