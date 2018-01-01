Will Smith offered Prince big bucks for private performance

Married actors Will and Jada Pinkett Smith once offered Prince $400,000 (£285,500) to perform at a private party.

The Purple Rain icon regularly played lucrative private gigs, and one three-year-old memo reveals the Smiths were among those willing to pay big bucks to treat 100 guests to a very special night out in Los Angeles, scheduled for 17 September, 2015.

It appears the bash was arranged to celebrate Jada's birthday, as she turned 44 the following day (18Sep15).

It's not known if Prince agreed to headline the event, but the note was among the treasure trove of paperwork recovered by Minnesota police following the superstar's untimely death at his Paisley Park estate on 21 April, 2016, reports TheBlast.com.

Authorities at the Carver County Sheriff's Office released the documents last week, days before the second anniversary of the singer's passing, after declaring no criminal charges would be filed in relation to Prince's death from an accidental drug overdose.

Investigators determined there was no evidence to suggest he knowingly took powerful painkiller fentanyl, as it appeared he had been taking counterfeit Vicodin pills laced with the drug. He did not have a prescription for the medication.

Meanwhile, the materials gathered for the police investigation also included a love letter Prince had saved, said to be from singer/guitarist Andy Allo, a one-time member of his backing band, The New Power Generation, who went on to launch a solo career with his support.

The pair had previously been rumoured to be romantically linked, and the private message reveals the song Nothing More, by Allo, had been written about the tragic icon.

She also expressed her gratitude to Prince for "taking a chance" on her at one of his shows in Montreal, Canada in 2011, when she debuted her solo tune People Pleaser for the crowd.

"It means mountains for having faith in me to do what I love. I'm happy, ecstatic & that crazy person who can't stop smiling," she wrote, later stating, "I'm in love with U (sic)."

"I've probably told you this before or you know it already...," she continued, "the song 'Nothing More' is inspired by you, for you, and what I said last night was true 'dedicated to the love(s) of my life'... it's music and you baby. That's all there is to it."

Allo concluded the love letter by writing, "Respect. Gratitude. Muse. Inspiration. Love. All things I feel and more when it comes to you. I love you."