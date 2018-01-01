Swedish royals saddened by wedding DJ Avicii's death

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia have expressed their sorrow at the death of dance superstar Avicii after hiring the DJ to perform at their 2015 wedding.

The Swedish musician, real name Tim Bergling, was found dead while on vacation in Muscat, Oman on Friday (20Apr18), aged 28.

His shocking demise rocked the music world, with tributes pouring in from celebrity pals, peers, and fans, and now the European royals have added their tribute to Avicii, who entertained guests at their lavish nuptials three years ago.

"It is with great sadness that we received the news that Tim Bergling has died," they share in a statement. "We are grateful that we got to know him and admired him as an artist and the nice person he was.

"He made our wedding unforgettable with his amazing music. Our warmest thoughts go out to his family."

The couple had also been among the fans in attendance at one of Avicii's final concerts in his home country in August, 2016, after announcing plans to retire from touring due to health concerns.

Avicii had previously heaped praise on the Prince as "one really cool guy" after meeting in Ibiza, and dubbed the royal wedding an "amazing experience".

Meanwhile, authorities investigating the dance icon's passing have officially ruled out "criminal suspicion", although a cause of death is still pending.

"Two postmortems were carried out... and we can confirm that there is no criminal suspicion in the death," a spokesperson for the Royal Oman Police told CNN.

The representative revealed Avicii's parents and siblings have since arrived in Oman to take his body back to Sweden, and are "completely devastated" by the tragedy.

On Saturday afternoon (21Apr18), fans flocked to the Swedish capital of Stockholm to honour the Levels hitmaker's memory with a dance party in Sergels torg square, after holding a moment of silence.

The event took place hours after fellow dance star Kygo closed his Friday evening set at California's Coachella music festival with a fitting salute to Avicii, playing his hit Without You for the crowd as the blond musician's image flashed up on the venue's big screens.

"Coachella..., today is a very sad day for music," Kygo told the audience. "Earlier today I got the news that Avicii passed away (at) only 28 years old. Avicii was my biggest musical inspiration and he was the reason I started making electronic music so I don't think I would've been on this stage tonight if it wasn't for him."

"I know he's inspired millions of other producers out there," he added. "So I want to end my set tonight with my favourite Avicii song. I want you guys to dance and sing along and let's celebrate the life of a true musical genius."