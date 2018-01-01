Kygo pays tribute to Avicii during Coachella set

Kygo paid tribute to his "musical inspiration" Avicii during his Coachella set.

The Wake Me Up hitmaker, real name Tim Bergling, was found dead in Muscat, Oman, on Friday (20Apr18), according to his representative.

Later that day, Kygo dedicated the final moments of his set at the festival in Indio, California, to the Swedish DJ by playing his hit Without You with portraits of Avicii lighting up the monitors behind him.

“Coachella, I think most of you guys have heard, but today is a very sad day for music," Kygo told the crowd. "Earlier today I got the news that Avicii passed away (at) only 28 years old. Avicii was my biggest musical inspiration and he was the reason I started making electronic music so I don’t think I would’ve been on this stage tonight if it wasn’t for him.”

"I know he’s inspired millions of other producers out there. So I want to end my set tonight with my favourite Avicii song. I want you guys to dance and sing along and let's celebrate the life of a true musical genius," he added.

While the DJ is being mourned by fans across the world, British news channel Sky News reported that there is "no criminal suspicion of death".

A source in Oman's police force told the news outlet that two post-mortem examinations have been conducted, and Agence France-Presse also reported that no evidence has been found to suggest criminal involvement in his death.

Avicii's rep has not yet commented.

His body will be flown home to Sweden this week, E! News confirmed. Police in Oman told People: "He is survived by his parents, two brothers and sister - who are all completely devastated."