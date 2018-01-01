Maren Morris stressing over genre-bending sophomore album

Singer Maren Morris' life has become "stressful" as she prepares to record her second album.

The country star took the music industry by storm with the release of her 2016 debut Hero, and as she gets ready to begin cutting tracks for her sophomore effort, the My Church hitmaker admits her nerves are getting the better of her.

However, Maren is finding solace in the support of her new husband, fellow country musician Ryan Hurd, whom she wed in Nashville, Tennessee last month (Mar18).

"I'm about to record my second album, that's a really exciting and stressful time because it's a big deal," she explains to Fox News, "and he (Ryan) keeps me straight and we're just so happy to be married now and we've got our dogs waiting at home for us, so it's a good life."

Despite her mixed emotions, Maren is excited about her new music, revealing the upcoming record is a breakthrough for her as an artist.

"I think (it's) much more positive," she shares of her fresh tracks. "Not that Hero was a negative album, but I was going through a break-up at the time so that's kind of where my headspace was when I put it out. This one, you know, I fell in love during all the writing processes of this record.

"So a lot more love songs... it's more grown up and yeah, I've just been putting in fake track lists in my head of all the songs that I've written and it's so exciting because it's like switching things around and there's so many different facets of the sound so it's country, it's R&B, but you know it's just a couple years later in my life than the last one."

Maren loves genre-bending and hopes to do more musical experimentation soon.

"I think that's the direction that music is turning now, it's very genre-less, it's boundless," she says. "I feel so excited to be able to do what I do but also on the side get to have these amazing realms of creative freedom in other genres, too."