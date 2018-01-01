NEWS Taylor Swift 'obsessive' arrested after breaking into her New York apartment Newsdesk GET TICKETS Share with :







A fan obsessed with Taylor Swift has reportedly been arrested by police after breaking into her New York apartment.



Roger Alvarado of Homestead, Florida, was arrested after officers responded to a call about a burglary at the Franklin Street townhouse in the upscale area of SoHo on Friday (20Apr18), PageSix.com reports.



According to the website, police found Alvarado sleeping in Swift’s empty bed, and he had also used the singer's shower.



The 22-year-old has been allegedly charged with felony stalking, along with burglary, criminal mischief and criminal trespass.



The Shake It Off hitmaker bought the apartment three months ago for $18 million (£14.6 million), and is one of three properties she has purchased at the Franklin Street complex.



This isn't the first time a fan has been caught breaking into one of Swift's homes - a men was arrested earlier this month Swift trying to scale the wall of her Beverly Hills mansion.



She was also targeted by 38-year-old Julius Sandrock, who was arrested last week on suspicion of felony stalking after officers were called to the singer's Beverly Hills mansion by security staff.



He was later found to be a wanted man in Colorado, and a warrant is out for his arrest in the U.S. state after he failed a mandatory drug test two weeks before he made the trip to Los Angeles.



Sandrock was reportedly found in possession of a knife, ammunition and a rope when police arrested him.



