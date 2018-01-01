Cheryl ‘surprised by Liam’s baby bombshell confession’

Cheryl is reportedly worried that her boyfriend Liam Payne creates speculation surrounding their romance when he talks to the press.

Liam and Cheryl became first-time parents last March (17) when they welcomed son Bear into the world.

The tot’s arrival came as One Direction star Liam was embarking on a solo career, which has meant he’s often away from home for long periods of time and has to do lots of interviews to plug his music. It’s during his chats with reporters that the 24-year-old can sometimes let things slip, like his recent admission that he’s not planning on having any more children for the time being.

“Cheryl was surprised and frustrated that Liam spoke about something so private when he could easily have said nothing – it was a bit of a bombshell,” a source told Britain's Closer magazine. “She knows the paparazzi always bait you, but the best thing to do is to ignore them or just smile.

“She worries that whenever he speaks out it simply creates speculation around their relationship.”

The insider also revealed 34-year-old Cheryl was upset as she is thinking about adding to their brood in the next few years.

The twice-married former Girls Aloud star has previously expressed her desire to have a big family, just the like the one she grew up in.

“Cheryl adores being a mum, and she’s always wanted a big family,” the insider said. “Of course they've had their own conversations about the future, but she fears that, if they wait too long, her hopes of a big family might be dashed.

“Liam is very career-focused right now and Cheryl is in total support of that and also wants to pursue her own career but naturally she won’t want to leave it too late to have more children.”