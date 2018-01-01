David Guetta and Rita Ora add tributes to Avicii

DJ David Guetta and singer Rita Ora have been left heartbroken as the music world continues to mourn the tragic loss of dance superstar Avicii.

The Swedish hitmaker, real name Tim Bergling, was found dead in Muscat, Oman on Friday (20Apr18), aged 28.

No further details surrounding his untimely passing have been released, but scores of fans and celebrity pals have flooded social media with tributes to the late musician.

Calvin Harris, Imagine Dragons, DJ Zedd, and Deadmau5 were among the first wave of stars to remember Avicii online, and now Guetta has added a few words in memory of his close friend, who he collaborated with on the songs Lovers on the Sun and the Grammy-nominated Sunshine.

"Something really horrible happened," the French producer wrote. "We lost a friend with such a beautiful heart and the world lost an incredibly talented musician. Thank you for your beautiful melodies, the time we shared in the studio, playing together as djs or just enjoying life as friends. RIP @Avicii".

"I have no words," added British pop star Rita, who featured on Avicii's recent hit Lonely Together. "I remember how amazing it was to make Lonely Together and it felt like just yesterday we were talking. Condolences to Avicii's family, friends, and the fans who supported him. May he rest in peace. Gone too soon. I'm devastated. Heartbroken."

Actress and DJ Ruby Rose also offered up her condolences to her party pal: "No @Avicii ... I can't even begin to comprehend this," she shared. "I adore you and I loved traveling and touring Europe with you. You were my friend and a beautiful person. Vegas and Ibiza memories will always be so special to me. RIP you were magic."

Further Twitter tributes came from singers like Liam Payne, Dua Lipa, Chic star Nile Rodgers, and Jared Leto, while Charlie Puth credited Avicii with inspiring him to work on his production skills.

"Wow, I would like to take a moment to pay tribute to the man who really opened my eyes as to what my productions could one day sound like," he tweeted. "@Avicii was a genius and a music innovator, and I can not believe he is no longer with us. RIP to the very best."

Avicii's fellow DJ and producer A-Trak was another star who shared his shock at the "devastating" tragedy online, and used the opportunity to tell fans just how tough life on the road can be.

"electronic music is a community. We lost one of it's (sic) brightest stars," A-Trak posted. "He made music that was universally loved. Always seemed so kind. Gone way too soon...

"People think DJs just party party have fun woo and live the good life and make anthems on their laptop and yay it's another party. A lot of DJs suffer from heavy anxiety and try to cope in ways that lead to addiction. It's really sad."

Avicii, who signed his first record deal in 2007 and rose to prominence in 2010, opened up about the personal struggles he had faced in the past after announcing his retirement plans in 2016. He admitted his lifestyle had taken a huge toll on his health, resulting in inflammation of the pancreas linked to excessive drinking and a burst appendix, while he also had to have his gallbladder removed.