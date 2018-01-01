Meek Mill's lawyers highlight hearing delay as another example of bias treatment

Meek Mill's lawyers have criticised his case judge for failing to grant prosecutors' request to vacate the incarcerated rapper's original 2008 conviction due to a police corruption scandal.

The Dreams and Nightmares hitmaker, real name Robert Rihmeek Williams, has been behind bars since November (17), when Pennsylvania's Judge Genece Brinkley sentenced him to two to four years in prison for violating the terms of his probation relating to his 2008 drug case.

The punishment was widely considered to be overly harsh, and Meek's lawyers accused Judge Brinkley of holding a personal vendetta against the hip-hop star, after he allegedly rejected a song suggestion and advice to switch managers from her.

They have been appealing the punishment and calling for Brinkley to be removed from the case ever since, while they have also had multiple requests for their client to be released on bail while the case is challenged denied.

On Monday (16Apr18), it was revealed Judge Brinkley had also shut down a motion from prosecutors to overturn the 2008 conviction, a request filed after it was revealed the arresting officer in Meek's original case had been named as part of a local police corruption scandal, and had been accused of lying under oath to put the MC behind bars.

Instead, the judge decided to set a new hearing for June (18), meaning Meek will have to remain in jail for several more weeks before his bid for freedom can be heard again, despite having the Philadelphia District Attorney's support for bail.

According to TMZ.com, Meek's lawyers claim delaying the case is just another example of the rapper's "inequitable treatment" at the hands of Judge Brinkley, because three other similar cases, reportedly involving the same crooked cop, have already been immediately dismissed by a court colleague.