Imagine Dragons and Calvin Harris lead tributes to Avicii

Imagine Dragons and Calvin Harris are leading the tributes to Swedish DJ Avicii following the tragic news of his death on Friday (20Apr18).



The hitmaker, real name Tim Bergling, was found dead in Muscat, Oman, according to his representative. Further details surrounding the 28-year-old's passing have not been released, but the shock news has prompted many of Avicii's peers and celebrity fans to flock to social media to mourn his sudden loss.



"devastated at the news of @Avicii passing," reads a Twitter post from Imagine Dragons, who collaborated with the DJ on Heart Upon My Sleeve. "working with him was one of my favorite collaborative moments. far too young. the world was a happier and fuller place with his presence and art. sending all my love to his friends and family."



"Devastating news about Avicii, a beautiful soul, passionate and extremely talented with so much more to do," Calvin Harris writes. "My heart goes out to his family. God bless you Tim."



"No words can describe the sadness I'm feeling right now, hearing about Avicii passing away.... Thoughts go out to his family and friends...," adds DJ Zedd, as Marshmello, who worked with Avicii on several tracks, including Before You Go, tweets, "At a loss for words... Rest easy brother."



And Deadmau5 is praising the late superstar for his contributions to the electronic dance scene: "my sincerest and most heartfelt condolences to the friends, fans and families of @Avicii," he writes.



"Banter aside, nobody can deny what he has accomplished and done for modern dance music and im (sic) very proud of him. I would have enjoyed nothing more than ripping into Avicii well into and beyond our 60's," he adds. "taken away from us far too young. I know he's at peace somewhere up there getting the last laugh that i spelled his name right this time (sic)."



Meanwhile, singer Ellie Goulding posts, "Rest easy Avicii, you inspired so many of us. Wish I could have said that to you in person," and Noah Cyrus shares, "Broken hearted. Such a huge musical inspiration to me and many others. will miss you so much. Rest In Peace Avicii."

