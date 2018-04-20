Avicii found dead

Devastating news about Avicii, a beautiful soul, passionate and extremely talented with so much more to do. My heart goes out to his family. God bless you Tim x — Calvin Harris (@CalvinHarris) April 20, 2018

Swedish DJ, Avicii, has been found dead in Muscat, Oman according to his representative.The Wake Me Up DJ, real name Tim Bergling, was only 28.“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii,” the statement reads. “He was found dead in Muscat, Oman this Friday afternoon local time, April 20th. The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time. No further statements will be given.”Bergling released two albums, 2013's True and 2015's Stories, before the DJ announced in 2016 that he would retire from touring."My choices and career have never been driven by material things, although I’m grateful for all the opportunities and comforts my success has availed me," he wrote to fans." I know I am blessed to be able to travel all around the world and perform, but I have too little left for the life of a real person behind the artist."The touring retirement followed previously cancelled concerts, including a Las Vegas residency, due to health problems.During his career, he took won two MTV Music Awards, one Billboard Music Award and earned two Grammy nominations.Calvin Harris tweeted: "Devastating news about Avicii, a beautiful soul, passionate and extremely talented with so much more to do. My heart goes out to his family. God bless you Tim x"Avicii retired from live performances in 2016 after citing health reasons.Music News will bring you more as we have it.